Meetings, events

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on June 8 in the Miller Center, Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building at 3700 County Road 168, at 4:30 pm. The community is invited.

• Bagpipe music at sunset will once again fill the lakeside air in Mount Vernon’s Ariel-Foundation Park this summer. A piper will be playing at the red bridge on Center Lake at 8:30 p.m. Sunday evenings in June and July.

The free 30-minute concerts will be comprised of Scottish tunes and marches as well as some familiar hymns. Those who attend may want to bring their own folding chair. Concert dates are June 7, 14, 21 and 28, and July 5, 12, 19 and 26. Social distancing guidelines should be followed by attendees.

• Relay for Life of Morrow County, 6 p.m., Friday, June 12, virtual event only. Go to relayforlife.org/morrowoh for information.

Events cancelled, postponed

• The City of Mount Vernon and the Foundation Park Conservancy announce the cancellation of July 4th Independence Day festivities, including concerts and fireworks, at Ariel-Foundation Park. Ariel-Foundation Park is still open to the public. It is canceling its 2020 free summer concert series.

• Marion Technical College cancelled its planned graduation May 9. A drive-thru diploma pick-up and celebration is planned Friday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marion campus.

Some government meetings are being held virtually, while many others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

