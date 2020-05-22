Crawford County Fairunveils 2020 schedule

BUCYRUS — It’s on.
Unless something unexpected happens in the next month, this year’s Crawford County Fair will go on.
Officials released the fair schedule on its website https://crawfordcofair.com/
This year’s Crawford County Fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.
At a Glance:
- Fair admission: $7gets in free, but anyone under 36 inches tall gets in for free.
- Paid admission includes rides. There also will be bouncy houses and laser tag,
- The Crawford County Farm Bureau’s “Fun and Education Center” is The Whetstone Building, which will be open daily during the fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment schedule:
- Monday night entertainment at the fair includes local band favorite the Red Ball Jets at 7:30 p.m. in the Gazebo.
- Tuesday night features the Fair Jam, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Building 429.
- Wednesday evening’s entertainment is the Celler Dwellers, in the Gazebo, starting at 7 p.m.
- Thursday night will feature, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo, Fret Mashers.
- Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. is the state-sanctioned tractor bull in the grandstand. The Antique Tractor Parade is at 5 p.m., also in the grand stand. Also, Steel Ivory will entertain in the Gazebo at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday brings to Bucyrus the Twisted Medal Demo Derby, at 7 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., entertainment includes the JFB Fun Barnyard Boogie with Steer Clear DJ.
There will be harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Royalty Contest is 3-5 p.m. Monday; with the popular Calf Scramble at 5 p.m.
Tuesday is a big day, with the Junior Fair Rabbit show at 9 a.m.; 4-H Horse Show at 10 a.m.; Dairy Beef Feeder Show at 11 a.m.; and the Beef Show at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday brings the Alpaca and Llama Show at 10 a.m.; and the Goat Show at 4 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule includes Sheep Show Judging at 8 a.m.; Junior Fair Dairy Show at 9 a.m.; The Senior Citizens Program is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch at noon; The District 9 Holstein Show also is at noon; The Ham and Bean Supper for Veterans is 5-7 p.m.; and the Junior Market Hog Show starts at 6 p.m.
Friday means Livestock Judging at noon; and the Showman of Showmen Show at 5 p.m.
Saturday events include the Junior Fair Livestock Show at 9 a.m.; and the Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m.