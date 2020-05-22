Crawford County Fairunveils 2020 schedule

BUCYRUS — It’s on.

Unless something unexpected happens in the next month, this year’s Crawford County Fair will go on.

Officials released the fair schedule on its website https://crawfordcofair.com/

This year’s Crawford County Fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.

At a Glance:

Fair admission: $7gets in free, but anyone under 36 inches tall gets in for free.

Paid admission includes rides. There also will be bouncy houses and laser tag,

The Crawford County Farm Bureau’s “Fun and Education Center” is The Whetstone Building, which will be open daily during the fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

Monday night entertainment at the fair includes local band favorite the Red Ball Jets at 7:30 p.m. in the Gazebo.

Tuesday night features the Fair Jam, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Building 429.

Wednesday evening’s entertainment is the Celler Dwellers, in the Gazebo, starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday night will feature, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo, Fret Mashers.

Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. is the state-sanctioned tractor bull in the grandstand. The Antique Tractor Parade is at 5 p.m., also in the grand stand. Also, Steel Ivory will entertain in the Gazebo at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday brings to Bucyrus the Twisted Medal Demo Derby, at 7 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., entertainment includes the JFB Fun Barnyard Boogie with Steer Clear DJ.

There will be harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Royalty Contest is 3-5 p.m. Monday; with the popular Calf Scramble at 5 p.m.

Tuesday is a big day, with the Junior Fair Rabbit show at 9 a.m.; 4-H Horse Show at 10 a.m.; Dairy Beef Feeder Show at 11 a.m.; and the Beef Show at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday brings the Alpaca and Llama Show at 10 a.m.; and the Goat Show at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule includes Sheep Show Judging at 8 a.m.; Junior Fair Dairy Show at 9 a.m.; The Senior Citizens Program is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch at noon; The District 9 Holstein Show also is at noon; The Ham and Bean Supper for Veterans is 5-7 p.m.; and the Junior Market Hog Show starts at 6 p.m.

Friday means Livestock Judging at noon; and the Showman of Showmen Show at 5 p.m.

Saturday events include the Junior Fair Livestock Show at 9 a.m.; and the Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m.

File photo | Galion Inquirer The Crawford County Fair has announced its 2020 schedule. It includes two days of harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23. The fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_b-071919j-Fair-harness_0037.jpg File photo | Galion Inquirer The Crawford County Fair has announced its 2020 schedule. It includes two days of harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23. The fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.