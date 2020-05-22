Tucker Award nominations sought

MOUNT GILEAD — The Dr. Nathan Tucker Award of Excellence nominations are being accepted.

Nominee information should include name and address and the following:

“Describe in 300 words or less, the nominee’s activities and contributions to Mount Gilead/local area which have led to the betterment and blessings of the village and local area. These are individuals who care about others and go above and beyond to make Mount Gilead or local area a great place to live.”

Please attach an additional paper if necessary. Nominations must be postmarked by July 10, 2020.

Also include nominator information, name, address and best to reach phone number, day or evening.

Please mail to the Village of Mount Gilead, Award, 72 W. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338; or email to administrator@mountgilead.net.