Voluntary pay freeze for C-L officials

CARDINGTON — Hosted by Zoom, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met briefly May 20.

Approved was the voluntary administrative pay freeze for the 2020-2021 School Year by Brian Petrie, superintendent; Jon Mills, high school principal; Jennifer Zierden, Middle School principal; and Scott Hardwick, elementary principal.

In other business, the board:

• Approved speech services: school age K-4; school age 5-12 and preschool, each with Deb Romas and Associates at $63 per hour.

• Approved the pupil activity contract for Jamie Edwards, head girls basketball.

• Approved The four-year Tomorrow Center Lease agreement of $100,000 per year at Miller Center was approved.

• On a vote of 3-2, payment of athletic supplemental and pupil activity contracts for spring 2020 sports were approved.

Voting no were board members Matt Clinger and Matt Meyers, whose comments included, “I hope everybody understands when we have to make cuts and they understand we’re voting spring contests and none were played.”

Meyers added, “With cuts coming I couldn’t accept something that didn’t happen.”

Board member Quinn Maceyko, voting yes, said, “I believe our obligation is to fulfill the budget made by the previous board. It’s not the coaches’ fault there were no games.”

• The board adjourned to executive session and the next meeting will be announced.