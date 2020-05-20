COLLEGE NEWS

Brooke graduates from OSU

COLUMBUS — Morgan Brooke graduated Magna Cum Laude from The Ohio State University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work and a minor in Substance Misuse and Addiction. She is a 2016 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Her plans are to begin graduate school this summer and pursue a career in mental health and addiction counseling.

Morgan’s parents are Jason Brooke and Brandy Brewer. Her grandparents are Bob and Penny Brooke and Bob and Dianne Myers.

Vaught on Dean’s List

MOUNT VERNON — Sydney Marie Vaught has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Vaught, a sophomore majoring in both Early Childhood Education and Intervention Specialist (Mild/Moderate Early Childhood), is a 2018 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School and the daughter of Stephanie Chandler of Cardington and Nathaniel Vaught of Marengo.

The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.