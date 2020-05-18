Indians pride on display

Mount Gilead High School is planning two upcoming graduation events.

On Saturday, May 30, individual seniors, accompanied by four family members, will participate in filming of the different segments of graduation.

Photorama will be on campus for formal individual and family pictures, and students will take part in the processional, receipt of diploma, turning of the tassel, and tossing of the hat.

This will all be assembled along with speeches and a special senior musical presentation, into a video of the graduation ceremony.

“We will also take the Senior Class picture on this day. Seniors/parents should call the high school to schedule their appointment. The graduation hybrid video will be available for viewing/downloading on both the High School Facebook page and website,” Principal Deb Clauss said.

On Saturday, June 6, the drive-thru graduation ceremony will take place. Students will assemble at the fairgrounds in vehicles with four family members. They will leave the fairgrounds at 5:20 p.m. and proceed to the high school where graduation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Clauss thanked those who helped pull off the ceremonies.

“Mayor Jamie Brucker, Hartman Printing and (village) employees who have worked in the rain today to hang the banners, and all of the others who made this possible,” she said.

Mount Gilead Schools Transportation Department created this by arranging buses in the parking lot. They drew, painted, and designed the 2020 Indian completely from scratch, according to high school principal Deb Clauss.

Mount Gilead plans graduation events