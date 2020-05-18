Events cancelled, postponed

• The City of Mount Vernon and the Foundation Park Conservancy announce the cancellation of July 4th Independence Day festivities, including concerts and fireworks, at Ariel-Foundation Park. Ariel-Foundation Park is still open to the public. It is canceling its 2020 free summer concert series, including three Movie Mondays and the scheduled Aug. 22 Rastin Challenge for First Responders.

• Marion Technical College cancelled its planned graduation May 9. A drive-thru diploma pick-up and celebration is planned Friday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marion campus.

Some government meetings are being held virtually, while many others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

