Two local youth among BEST cattle winners

MARYSVILLE – The 2019-20 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s BEST program recently wrapped up this year’s awards celebration via social media. Last fall, when the BEST season started no one could foresee the devastation the COVID-19 pandemic would inflict as it has upended lives around the world.

The BEST program incurred its share of damage with the cancellation of the Ohio Beef Expo, the season’s last point show, as well as the awards banquet previously scheduled for May 2, a news release states.

This year’s BEST program featured 10 sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. Over 507 youth participants showed 663 head of market animals and heifers throughout the course of the 2019-2020 program.

BREED DIVISION CHAMPIONS

Chianina Steers

Champion – Jacob Levering, Morrow County.

Crossbred Steers

Eighth Overall – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County.

The awards for the season are possible thanks to the program’s Superhero sponsoring partners. The BEST Sponsoring Partners for 2019-2020 were Ag-Pro – John Deere, Bob Evans Farms, M.H. EBY, Frazier Farms, Farm Credit Mid–America, Garwood Arena, Kalmbach Feeds – Formula of Champions, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Weaver Leather Livestock.

“Even a pandemic cannot overshadow the pride we have in the accomplishments of this year’s BEST participants, both in and out of the show ring,” said Elizabeth Harsh, OCA Executive Director. “We sincerely appreciate the BEST program’s sponsoring partners whose tremendous support makes this youth development program possible.”