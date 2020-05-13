Cardington-Lincoln sets graduation dates

Brian Petrie, superintendent of Cardington-Lincoln Schools, described the hybrid virtual graduation ceremony planned for the Class of 2020 when the board of education met May 11.

During the meeting, hosted by Zoom, Petrie described the commencement ceremony that will be held in the format with graduates in previously appointed 15-minute slots on June 1, 2 and 3.

Petrie thanked J. D. Nichols, A1 Concrete, for placing signs in the yards of each of the seniors.

In other business:

• District treasurer Jon Mason said, “There are several unknowns right now as far as our revenues are concerned. We do anticipate some delinquencies or delays in real estate taxes. The income tax collections are projected to be off nearly 20 percent next year. Our state funding, which makes up over half of the total receipts, will be watched very closely.”

He added, “Just last week the five-year forecast right now looks a lot like the weather man. We go with what we can see, but just know things can change tomorrow. Fortunately, we have improved financially, and will be able to withstand some unknowns.”

• The board approved the donation of $200 from the Chester Arbor Gleaner Life Insurance Company to the middle school SAILING program for their year-end parent dinner held March 11.

• Petrie said there are 350-400 students receiving breakfast and lunch in the Emergency Meal Program. This program will conclude June 4.

The board approved:

• The Class of 2020, numbering 57, for graduation.

• Supplemental contracts for Tonya Bonnette, head cheerleading coach; and Tom Hack; Athletic Director fall/1st semester.

• Tod Brininger was approved as head varsity football coach with board member Matt Meyers, voting “no.”

• Mark Delaney was named head varsity boys basketball coach. Tim Edgell, renewed as varsity boys bowling coach; and Morgan Edgell, renewed as varsity girls bowling coach.

• The board accepted the resignations of Angie Bush, family and consumer sciences, effective June 12, 2020, and Karen Perry, Middle School Spanish effective June 5, 2020.

• The exempt contract of Ronny Wolford, assistant treasurer, effective July 1, 2020 for two years.

• A $6,000 annual stipend for EMS Secretary Maggie Carrigan, effective August 1, 2020.

• Full payment of supplemental and pupil activity contracts for and all- non-athletic supplemental and pupil activity contracts during the period of school closure due to COVID-19.

• Administrative contract for Carmen Griffith, Special Education Director, one year, step 1 assistant principal.

• Grade 3 paper testing for 2020-2021 was approved by resolution to the Ohio Department of Education.

• The board will meet in June on a date to be determined.