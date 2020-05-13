MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

Through May 12

Marriage Licenses

Joshua Branstetter and Shannon Harrison.

Roc Castricone and Hilary Ward.

Adam Gabrelcik and Magdalena Herter.

Elias Markley and Morgan Tigges.

Willis Mast and Martha Troyer.

Brady Mayes and Natalie Brocwell.

Probate Court

Entry approving settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims, $6,250, in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Lois J. Taylor.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Margaret B. Butterfield.

Inventory and appraisal; application for transfer of recreational vehicle, motor vehicle; waiver of notice of hearing on account in estate of Noah Donovan Prince.

Entry setting hearing; certificate of death filed in estate of Harley Hobart Hart.

Waiver of hearing on settlement and distribution of wrongful death claims in estate of Michael P. Coburn.

Entry setting hearing and ordering in estate of Robert F. Duncan.

Judgment entry, report of distribution in estate of Charles R. Atkinson.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Deborah K. Rock.

Entry on continuance scheduled for May 6 has been granted; notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Gladys I. Kuykendall.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate with waivers; schedule of assets; affidavit of administrator in estate of Daniel P. Cobbs.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate in estate of Cloyd T. Huvler.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Bertha L. Robinette.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Ruhl Edward Rogers.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate; motion to dispense with appraisal in estate Terri Lynne Snyder.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of James D. Lindler.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Lawrence Richards.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Ruth A. Smith.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority; entry admitting will to probate in estate of Tressie D. Adkins.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority; certificate of death filed; motion to waive bond; entry setting hearing and ordering notice; entry for dispensement or reduction of bond; entry approving appraiser in estate of Randall Mark Davis.