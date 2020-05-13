Cardington-Lincoln schools sets special meetings

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will hold special meetings on May 19 and May 20 at 5 p.m. for the purpose of conducting scholarship interviews and considering service contracts.

In order to comply with the continued “stay at home” order by Governor DeWine, the meeting will be hosted remotely through the Zoom application.

The URL for the meeting will be posted on the district’s website: www.cardington.k12.oh.us no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.

Public participation will be permitted by submitting comments in writing to Brian Petrie, Superintendent (brian.petrie@cardington.k12.oh.us.) E mails concerning public participation should use “public participation in the subject line.”