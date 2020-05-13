Soldiers Monument repairs eyed

Members of the Civil War Monument Repair Committee in Cardington met last week at the site in Glendale Cemetery where they were joined by Jim Gwinner, Conservator of Sculpture and Public Art McKay Lodge Art Conservation Laboratory, Inc.

Gwinner examined the monument for the purpose of giving a quote for the cost of repairs.

Pat Drouhard, chairman of the committee, said, “The Civil War Monument is just one of two such monuments in the county. It commemorates over 290 Cardington Township and area veterans and has stood at its current site for over 123 years.

“Our committee is working with the Cardington Township trustees and the Glendale Cemetery Board to see that it remains there for posterity.”

Drouhard noted the slow collapse of the monument over the past century-plus can be seen.

“The tremendous weight of the soldier and upper part of the monument is causing its collapse. Some sort of interior skeleton will need to be designed and installed to prevent further damage.”

Dawn Ruehrmund, an elementary teacher, history lover and a member of the committee, photographed the interior of the monument, the first it has been opened since its construction in 1897. She noticed the sagging in the middle of the statue.

“We were disappointed that there was no time capsule found in the monument,” Ruehrmund said.

Others present were Doug Heacock, Cardington Township Trustee; Chris Robinson, Superintendent of Glendale Cemetery and Diana McClure, history teacher and member of the committee.

Members of the Civil War Monument repair committee and Glendale Cemetery officials in front of the Civil War Monument when a panel was removed recently for looking inside it for the first time. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Monument-with-committee-May-2020.jpg Members of the Civil War Monument repair committee and Glendale Cemetery officials in front of the Civil War Monument when a panel was removed recently for looking inside it for the first time. Courtesy Photos | Dawn Ruehrmund Looking toward the bottom of the Civil War Monument from the inside. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Looking-towards-bottom-of-monumnet-from-the-interior-2020.jpg Looking toward the bottom of the Civil War Monument from the inside. Courtesy Photos | Dawn Ruehrmund