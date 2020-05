Mount Gilead Schools Transportation Department created this by arranging buses in the parking lot. They drew, painted, and designed the 2020 Indian completely from scratch, according to high school principal Deb Clauss.

Mount Gilead Schools Transportation Department created this by arranging buses in the parking lot. They drew, painted, and designed the 2020 Indian completely from scratch, according to high school principal Deb Clauss. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_MG-2020-buses.jpg Mount Gilead Schools Transportation Department created this by arranging buses in the parking lot. They drew, painted, and designed the 2020 Indian completely from scratch, according to high school principal Deb Clauss. Courtesy Photo