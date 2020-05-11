VIRTUAL CONVENTION

Although FFA chapters around Ohio are geographically apart, they were brought together at heart through a virtual celebration of the Ohio FFA State Convention.

Because the Ohio FFA did not want their greatest accomplishments to go unnoticed this year, they utilized the assistance of technology allowing them to cast the celebration on a live video platform from their Facebook page.

The Cardington FFA, wishing to celebrate together, viewed each session streamed through a Zoom call “watch party.” This helped local members celebrate the chapter’s accomplishment together and to interact.

RECOGNITIONS

• The chapter was named one of the Top Ten Chapters (overall) in Ohio and were named a Top 10 Premier Chapter in all three competitive areas: Building Communities, Growing Leaders and Strengthening Agriculture.

This is the first time in school history the FFA chapter has earned all three titles in the same year. The chapter was also recognized as a State Gold-Rated FFA Chapter, earning recognition for its monetary donations to local philanthropies.

• Three students were recognized for achievements in the Ohio FFA Office Evaluation program, earning gold ratings on their books submitted to the state this Winter. State Gold Ratings were given Camrie Myers, secretary; Grace Struck, treasurer and Tess Ruehrmund, reporter.

• Final Four State Proficiency finalists were Dylan Goodman and Isabelle Crum. Dylan was third in the state in the Proficiency Area of Diversified Livestock. During the past five years, he has raised beef cattle, sheep, swine, dairy cattle, market chickens and rabbits. He will receive his American Degree this Fall at the National FFA Convention.

STATE HONORS

Isabelle was named the State Winner in the Proficiency Area of Nursery Operations. She will represent the state in the National Evaluation process this summer. She has worked at Slack’s Singing Springs Nursery for the past two years.

• Erin Wollett, advisor for the Cardington FFA Chapter, was recognized during the online celebration and again when she was named Ohio Agriculture Educator of the Year Honoree and as a recipient of the Golden Owl Award, the latter sponsored by Nationwide Insurance and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Awarded Ohio FFA Foundation Travel Scholarships this year were Camrie Meyers (WLC) and Tess Ruehrmund (Camp). These students have earned money to help them participate in leadership development and FFA experiences over the next year.

• On the last day of the five day celebration, the Cardington FFA members were awarded the Ohio FFA State Degree. This is the highest award that a State FFA Association can bestow on its members.

To earn this prestigious recognition, a State Degree recipient must productively invest $3,000 in their Supervised Agriculture Experience,, complete 25 service hours, compete in a state elimination round of a Career Development Event, show academic rigor and meet participation requirements in local and state level FFA events.

• Members receiving their State Degrees were Kiersen George, Bella Scurlock, Jeff Barker, Josh Shook, Tess Ruehrmund and Isabelle Crum.

Throughout the week, Cardington FFA members participated in virtual experiences outside of the award ceremonies, including workshops, keynote addresses by National FFA President Kolesen McCoy and National FFA Eastern Region Vice Presidenet, Tess Seibel and they heard a message from former U. S. Navy Seal Chadd Wright and the retiring address of Ohio State FFA president, Holly McClay.