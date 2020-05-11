CARDINGTON — If you are wondering how to return your school library books, here are a few options:

Startingt his week, there will be a bin in front of the Cardington-Lincoln High and Middle Schools and at the rear door of the Elementary, much like the ones that are used to return packets. You can drop your books in there.

If you have a Chromebook to return, you can return books at the designated Chromebook drop off time. Or, if none of these options work for you, the Cardington Public Library has kindly agreed to accept your school library books in their bookdrop.

Books from any of the three school libraries can be dropped off at the same time.