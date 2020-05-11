Events cancelled, postponed

• The Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association is cancelling the annual Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party on May 23. The 90th banquet will be held May 29, 2021. Scholarships will be awarded to members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 2020 as previously announced.

• The City of Mount Vernon and the Foundation Park Conservancy announce the cancellation of July 4th Independence Day festivities, including concerts and fireworks, at Ariel-Foundation Park. The decision comes after continued monitoring of the COVID-19 situation, and advisement from the Ohio Department of Health and Julie Miller of Knox Public Health. Ariel-Foundation Park is still open to the public.

Some government meetings are being held virtually, while many others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

