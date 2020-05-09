Selover Library offers curbside pickup

Selover Public Library in Chesterville is pleased to announce that they will be open for Curbside Pickup beginning Tuesday, May 12. They will be delivering books to patrons’ cars contact-free during their regular hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 1-7:30 p.m.

To use this service, a patron should first put books, magazines, DVDs, and audiobooks on hold through the COOL Libraries app or their website (selover.lib.oh.us). Library staff will gather these items and check them out to the patron. The patron will be notified when the hold is available. They should then park in one of the marked spots in the library’s front parking lot and call the library at 419-768-3431. A librarian will deliver the checked-out items to the patron’s vehicle.

At this time, only library staff is allowed inside the library. Patrons can return materials using the book and media drops. These items will remain on patrons’ accounts until the materials have been quarantined several days. Late fees will not accrue during this time since all due dates have been extended to May 30.

The best place to use the library’s free WiFi during business hours is the back parking lot.

When patrons place holds, they should make sure that they only select items from Selover Public Library. Items from other libraries in the consortium are not available for pickup at Selover Library at this time.

Patrons who have problems placing a hold should call the library at 419-768-3431 during regular business hours to get help. Library staff can also place holds over the phone, or take special requests such as: “Pick out 5 picture books for my 4-year-old” or “Please add a couple of surprise cookbooks.”