Hospital honors nurses; opens more services

MOUNT GILEAD — Several Morrow County Hospital nurses took some time out from their busy day Thursday to be recognized during National Nurse Month.

The American Nurses Association has expanded the traditional nurses’ week to the entire month of May this year.

Most surgery and several other services and elective procedures at Morrow County Hospital (MCH) were suspended at the time of Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order in March.

Morrow County Hospital CEO CJ Miller gave a description of services that were continuing and those that were resuming effective May 4. ​

Miller said the hospital began with orthopedic surgery and were returning to screening colonoscopies and other general surgery later in the week.

“All diagnostic and laboratory screening tests are now available. The specialty clinics will be opening back up in a slow, gradual process to ensure we can comply with all social distancing requirements and proper safe screening,” he said.

“Our Physical Therapy department has been open throughout but limited to patients who met the strict guidelines. We will continue to work with the referring providers to ensure safe and appropriate delivery of Physical Therapy care.”

The hospital began testing for COVID-19 on April 17. Prior to that, all tests were collected at Morrow County Hospital and sent out to the Ohio Department of Health or external labs for processing.

Miller added, “We continue to have a strong focus on patient, associate and community safety and therefore require screenings, wearing face coverings, limiting visitor access to the hospital, maintaining social distancing and more.”

May is nurses month and several nurses at Morrow County Hospital took a few minutes out of their schedule for a photo Thursday morning. They are glad the hospital is resuming some surgeries and procedures. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_nurses.jpg May is nurses month and several nurses at Morrow County Hospital took a few minutes out of their schedule for a photo Thursday morning. They are glad the hospital is resuming some surgeries and procedures. Courtesy Photo