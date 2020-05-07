Church celebrates life of Charlotte Geyer

MOUNT GILEAD — As Trinity United Methodist Church members and friends waited for the funeral procession of Charlotte Geyer to pass by, her sister-in-law, Rosemary Brown reminisced about their friendship.

“I thought of Charlotte the other day when i found one of her recipes,” Brown said. “It was from World War II when you couldn’t buy marshmallows in the store. It’s for homemade marshmallows.”

In the early 1950s, Charlotte supported her husband, Mell, and brother-in-law, John, as they co-founded Geyers’ Markets Inc., in Mount Gilead.

Brown, who is 93, recalled that Geyer had a good sense of humor and she was as much a sister as her own sisters in the Geyer family.

In “normal times” the church would have been packed for the funeral of this long-time member, who passed away April 30 at age 101.

Gary Begeman got the idea of having members and friends stand at the sidewalk as the funeral procession passed by and his wife, Carol, made signs with pink and red hearts to show their love and affection.

“She was 101; that deserves some respect and recognition,” said Begeman.

Included in Geyer’s memorial brochure were the words by Margaret Delp: “You always have a smile and a “good morning” that leaves me feeling good. I have never heard a negative word or seen a look of scorn upon your face — only your bright smile. You are the example that I hope to pass on to others. You show there is a loving way to walk this life.”

