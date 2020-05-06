Cardington-Lincoln school board sets May 11 meeting

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on May 11 at 6 p.m.

In order to comply with the continued“Stay at Home” order by Governor DeWine, the meeting will be hosted remotely through the Zoom application.

The URL for the meeting will be posted on the district’s web site: www.cardington.k12.oh.us no later than 4:00 pm the day of the meeting.

Public participation will be permitted by submitting comments in writing to Brian Petrie, Superintendent (brian.petrie@cardington.k12.oh.us).