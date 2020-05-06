Frost advisory across region

Winter isn’t quite finished yet.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a frost advisory for north central Ohio, beginning Thursday at 1 a.m. and continuing until 9 a.m.

The advisory area includes Richland, Marion, Morrow, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties. Temperatures are expected to dip down as low as 32 degrees, the NWS said.

The cold could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if those plants are left uncovered.

Things aren’t looking much better this weekend, either. Unseasonably cold temperatures are expected over the weekend with the potential for frost and freezing conditions, as well as snow showers, the NWS predicts.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_web1_frost-advisory.jpg