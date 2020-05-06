Village reopens for business; pool closed this year

MOUNT GILEAD — The village will reopen for business on May 11, according to Mayor Jamie Brucker.

“Visitors wishing to conduct business in the building will be required to wear a mask. The village encourages everyone to continue to utilize the drop box for utility payments and to use the telephone for inquiries,” Brucker announced.

Customers impacted financially from the COVID-19 outbreak and are having difficulty making their utility payments should contact the Utility Office to make payment arrangements.

Brucker noted that Gov. Mike DeWine has yet to announce when or if he will allow public pools to open this year.

“Due to the uncertainty of when the pool would be allowed to reopen, and considering the required lead time to make the necessary repairs to the pool that are needed to even be able to open the pool, the village has decided to not open the pool this summer.”

In other items:

• Brush and limb collection will be conducted May 18 and 19.

• The Ohio State Legislature has officially changed the tax filing due date to July 15, 2020, and the same will apply to the Village of Mount Gilead. If tax business cannot be conducted via phone, tax filers may call and schedule an appointment regarding their tax filings.

• The spring cleanup trash collection is tentatively scheduled for June 9-10. Reminders will be provided leading up to the collection date.

“As your Mayor, I continue to be in touch with our local officials as we work together to share resources and plan to care for the needs of our community. I will work diligently to keep everyone informed of any changes in village operations,” Brucker said.