COLLEGE NEWS

Students Honored by Cedarville

Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 2 with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.

Brianna Driver from Cardington. Graduates with a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial & Innovative Design.

Emma Mummert from Cardington. Graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 2-3, with full regalia.

Tiffin University graduation

Tiffin University presents the Class of 2020 list of graduates according to Dr. Peter Holbrook, Provost and Chief Academic Officer. The Class of 2020 included 810 graduates, with 380 earning a master’s degree, 429 earning a bachelor’s degree and one earning an associate degree.

Hailey Moore, Marengo, Master Science, Criminal Justice.