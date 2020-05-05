Highland BPA excels at leadership conference

SPARTA — Highland’s Business Professionals of America students competed at the BPA State Leadership Conference April 20-24. Ohio BPA has over 9,500 student members, and approximately 900 were able to compete at the state level this year.

Highland High School senior Hayleigh Anthony placed first in the state in Medical Office Procedures.

Seniors Avery Zerby and Elizabeth Albertson also placed first in the state in Interview Skills and Advanced Interview Skills, respectively. They interviewed with judges via UberConference, with resumes, cover letters, and references submitted in February.

Cameron Cutrone placed third in Banking & Finance, and Triston Hinkle placed fifth in Accounting.

“Although COVID-19 posed a unique challenge this year, the State Leadership conference offered virtual opportunities for our student to showcase their skills and compete against other students from Ohio, while being recognized for hard work they have put forth through the year,” said Crystal Dortch, Ohio BPA State Advisor.

All five students would have qualified for nationals in Washington D.C., which was cancelled this year. “Our students worked hard this year in preparing for regionals and states, and represented Highland well in this virtual platform,” said advisor Lanae Aulino.

“With their competition achievements, along with 507 hours of school and community service, I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

ANTHONY https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Hayleigh-Anthony.jpg ANTHONY HINKLE https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Triston-Hinkle.jpg HINKLE ZERBY https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Avery-Zerby.jpg ZERBY CUTRONE https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Cameron-Cutrone.jpg CUTRONE ALBERTSON https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Elizabeth-Albertson.jpg ALBERTSON