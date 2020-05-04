Saluting Northmor seniors

On Friday, May 1 Northmor had a group of teachers, principals and staff surprise seniors by placing yard signs at their houses. These are teachers Buck Workman and Mark Hunter.
If you drive by Northmor Local School District on State Route 19 this sign on the fence greets you.
