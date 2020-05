Nominations to the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Hall of Fame for 2020 are being accepted until June 1.

The new inductees will be announced this summer and inducted during the May 29, 2021 alumni party.

For more information or for the nomination forms, contact Evelyn Long, 312 S. Marion St., or Darlene Wallace at 4196 County Road 28, both of Cardington, 43315.