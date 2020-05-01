Front porch photos catch on in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — At least 50 families will have a memory of their time together during the COVID-19 crisis of 2020. That is thanks to Rachel Bush of Bush Photography.

Bush visits the home of an individual or family and spends 15-20 minutes to get a few photos.

Instead of charging for her time, she asks families to patronize a local Morrow County small business of their choice, or make a monetary donation to them.

“I’m so happy about how it took off,” said Beth Tracy. “It was very fun.” The FitzTracy family gave a donation to the Agape Beauty Salon in Mount Gilead.

Bush notes that it’s a challenge for small Morrow County businesses to hang on during the crisis

Her goal is to shine a light on those businesses and also to get a lasting memory for families on their front porch.

“I’ve taken pictures all around the county of families and businesses. You can see them on my Bush Photography Facebook page.”

Bush is a Mount Gilead High School alumna and Ohio Wesleyan University graduate, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in photography and ceramics. She was also known for her honors in cross country and track and field.

She recalled a highlight of the 2019 spring season when she came within 20 seconds of qualifying for Division 3 National Championships in steeplechase after dropping one minute from her time.

A variety of businesses have received checks including: The Morrow County Community Center, Hoffman Office Supply, Cardington Home & Auto True Value, Edison Quick Stop, Dairy Spot and The End Zone.

Bush has had a lot of fun with the project that she first heard about from a New Orleans photographer.

“I thought we could put a Morrow County spin on that,” Bush said. Her project that started the first week of April will finish up in the next week.

Rachel Bush at a front porch for the Morrow County Front Porch project. The FitzTracy family pose outside their home outside Mount Gilead. They are one of 50 Morrow County families who took part in the project