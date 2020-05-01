Baldwins enjoyed time around the RV campfire

MOUNT GILEAD — Herb and Kathy Baldwin spent the past three and a half years traveling around the United States in their 2002 Airstream Land yacht recreational vehicle.

They are returning to Mount Gilead since the COVID-19 crisis has caused some crowding in RV camps with some concerns about distancing and keeping healthy on the road.

The first part of their story was in the April 29 edition.

Baldwins talked about a few of their favorite experiences on the road where they covered more than 45,000 miles in their Airstream over the past three and a half years.

Favorite sites

“Every small town has something interesting to see,” said Kathy. “We make sure to stop and smell the roses.”

A favorite work camp experience this year was the Fish Hatchery at Spearfish, South Dakota. Their job there was “Interpretive tour guide.” They reminisced fondly about evenings by the campfire and potluck dinners with the friends they made there.

Another favorite place was the National Elk refuge in Jacksonville, Wyoming where they spent a week with 12 to 15 people.

“It’s about the people and the places,” Herb said as he told of their experience at the Yellow Deli restaurant in Arcadia, Florida that made a great impression on them.

This winter they enjoyed a trip to Baja, California, Mexico, and in March headed east to Florida where they met several friends from Mount Gilead as well as RV acquaintances.

“When you go on the road, you slow down the pace,” Herb said. “We only go about 50 miles a day, no more than 200 or 250 miles.”

Take your time

Herb’s main advice to new RVers is not to rush, but to slow down. “Don’t go, go, go. Our day usually doesn’t start until 9 or 10 in the morning.”

They had much to say about how they are keeping healthy during their travels. Now that they have Medicare with an Advantage plan, they have physicians in Arizona and they are able to use their plan in any location in the United States.

“We both lost weight and we’re healthy,” commented Herb. “We’re always active and we watch our diet.”

Back home

Baldwins are looking forward to getting on the road again in the fall, beginning with a stay in Michigan. For the time being they are enjoying home.

They’re looking forward to a Zoom dinner this week with several couples in Mount Gilead that they’ve known over the years.

“We’re back in Ohio. Ohio is home in our hearts,” Herb said. “Our family and our children and their families are here along with so many good friends.”

Baldwins are also keeping up with friends they met along the way through RV Village, which is a lot like Facebook for RVers. When people check into their camp people can see where you check in and stay in communication with friends.

The Baldwins invite all to visit their blog with many details of their adventures at https://herbnkathy.com/. You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Herb and Kathy Baldwin at a Tequila Distillery restaurant south of Ensanada, Baja California, Mexico. This was their latest adventure on the road in their RV. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Baldwinspt2.jpg Herb and Kathy Baldwin at a Tequila Distillery restaurant south of Ensanada, Baja California, Mexico. This was their latest adventure on the road in their RV. Courtesy Photo

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

This is the second story in a two-part series.

