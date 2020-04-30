Mount Gilead High School finds new ways to honor seniors

Mount Gilead High School Principal Deb Clauss reported on several activities being planned for seniors over the next month.

“We are still developing our final plans,” said Clauss as she talked about graduation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They seem to change daily with more ideas and changes in limitations. We have a lot of things in the works at this time.”

Clauss described several ways seniors are being recognized this spring:

• The Athletic Booster organization will be sponsoring a “The Future is Bright” fundraiser, encouraging the community to purchase purple LED light bulbs and light up their porches to show community pride and support for students and the school during this very difficult time.

• Senior Spotlight recognitions with senior photos are on both the MGHS website and Facebook pages and Senior Academic Awards night will be conducted through a virtual format on May 13.

• Yard signs for seniors declaring “We Love Our Seniors” are just being picked up from Hartman Printing this week and will be placed in senior lawns.

• Parents are also busy recognizing seniors by planning decorations for their porches, doors, and lawns. One Mount Gilead mom has begun the “Morrow County Adopt a Senior” Facebook page where community members “adopt” individuals from the Class of 2020 to give gifts, support and other items to make this year special.

• Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker is working with MGHS on some ideas and ways the village can honor seniors. Details aren’t final, but Clauss said there will be lots of purple and white Mount Gilead colors showing up around the village.

Plans for graduation are still in the “development stage.” Class of 2020 officers, administration and the school board are working with the Morrow County Board of Health for input and approval.

“We want to make sure, in advance, that we are within the rules of large groups and social distancing and that we are giving every legal opportunity to honor our seniors and their families,” Clauss said.

Clauss said the formal ceremony will be a “hybrid” virtual celebration, with details to follow.

“Seniors are still hopeful that sometime before the summer is over, we will be able to hold a senior recognition with all students and parents,” Clauss said. “In the meantime, we are preparing plans to recognize graduation on June 6th, our graduation day.”

Clauss compared the crisis situation to Gilligan’s Island.

“We embarked on a three-hour tour, landed on an uncharted island with no life preserver, no rescue boats and no end in sight. I think that with everyone working together we are navigating better than expected.”

Clauss said that despite feelings of frustration, “I can truly say that making plans for our seniors has brought excitement and joy.”

Karen and Steve Hartman of Hartman Printing, who worked with Mount Gilead High School Principal Deb Clauss, to make yard signs to honor the graduating senior class. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/04/web1_yard-sign.jpg Karen and Steve Hartman of Hartman Printing, who worked with Mount Gilead High School Principal Deb Clauss, to make yard signs to honor the graduating senior class. Courtesy Photo