Officers chosen

The Cardington FFA Chapter devised a creative way to announce the 2020-2021 Cardington FFA Officer team with the process taking place April 26.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the FFA chapter could not proceed with their traditional announcement, usually given during the Cardington FFA banquet. The creative process involved staying six feet apart, with Miss Wollett, the chapter’s advisor, along with the senior retiring officers, Brydon Ratliff, Grace Struck and Liam Warren (via FaceTime as he was absent) spent the day traveling around the county to the individuals’ homes, now part of the newly elected team.

The caravan pulled into the candidates’ drives honking their car horns while playing loud music with Grace Struck on the megaphone and Brydon Ratliff holding a large poster board of the candidates’ new office position. The newly elected officers expressed shock, surprise and excitement.

At the end of the long, joyful day, the Cardington FFA Chapter is proud to announce the newly elected officers: student advisor Alexis Brook-Hobbs; Sentinel Joe Denney; assistant reporter Cameron Kinsey; assistant treasurer Collin McAvoy, assistant secretary Meghan Greenawalt, reporter Brooke Clapham; treasurer Isabelle Crum; secretary Bryce Moodispaugh; vice president Tess Ruehrmund and president, Camrie Meyers.