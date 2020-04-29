Fire contained

Elm Valley Fire District Station 310 was dispatched April 24 to a fully involved structure fire off U.S. 42. Crews contained the fire with no incident. Also responding were Cardington Fire, Fort Morrow Fire, Marengo Fire, Mount Gilead Fire, Morrow County EMS and Delaware County EMS.

