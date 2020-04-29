Selover Public Library provides online services

CHESTERVILLE — During this time when libraries are closed, Selover Public Library has continued to provide online services.

Even though physical items are not available to borrow, library patrons have access to eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive and the Libby app. They can also use their library cards to access online classes through LinkedIn’s Lynda platform, as well as access genealogy and learning resources through the library’s Website.

Story Time has continued online using Facebook watch parties on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., and Homeschool Book Club has resumed using Zoom meetings.

Selover Library has continued to update their Website and Facebook page with links that help keep people informed, from online resources to craft ideas to technology classes. Their Facebook page also provides entertainment, from comic strips to the library’s participation in New York Public Library’s #BookCoverDouble challenge, where people take photos reenacting favorite book covers. The library invites patrons to participate too.

The library’s WiFi has remained on for visitors to use in the parking lot. Selover Public Library looks forward to the day when they can reopen, but for now enjoys serving the community in innovative ways.

Children are able to watch Selover Library librarian Brielle Kincaid’s online Story Time from home. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/04/web1_Selover-Library-Photo-1.jpg Children are able to watch Selover Library librarian Brielle Kincaid’s online Story Time from home. Courtesy Photo