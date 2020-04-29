Primary reveals newcomers winning; close levy loss

MOUNT GILEAD — Two incumbents were swept out of office after the end of a prolonged write-in election this spring. Incumbent Morrow County Commissioners Warren Davis and Burgess Castle were defeated decisively as final primary numbers came in Tuesday, April 28.

Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Smith defeated Andrew Wick for County Prosecutor. Recorder Dixie Shinaberry retained her office with a 61.60 percent approval by voters.

Of 24,411 registered voters in Morrow County, just 6,574 votes were cast. That is 26.93 percent of eligible voters who cast a vote.

Timothy Siegfried won the January 2, 2021 Commissioner seat with 45.21 percent of votes over Vanessa Gingerich and the incumbent Castle. Castle had 1,726 votes and Vanessa Gingerich 779.

Siegfried sid shortly after results were released that he was both “thrilled and speechless.”

“We put a lot of work into the election,” said Siegfried, “and I am trying to get to all the roads in the county. We will still have a lot more work to do before the fall election. I am absolutely open to questions.”

Siegfried will run against Democrat Michael Baker in the Nov. 3 general election.

Castle posted this message on his Facebook page:

“I wanted to take the time to thank everyone that has supported me in my campaign. It is unfortunate that I will not be continuing as your commissioner. I hope that things continue to progress in the county, and I appreciate the time I was given to make positive change. I will continue to work hard until the end of my term. Thank you again for all your past support. I appreciate each one of you,” he wrote.

Tim Abraham defeated Davis with 63.31 percent of votes. Abraham received 2,843 votes to Davis’ 1,651.

“I’m happy, honored and humbled,” said Abraham. “I’m looking forward to serving the county and looking forward to the fall election.”

He will run against Democrat Paul Hinkle in the fall general election.

“I’m very thankful for all the support,” Abraham added. “It’s been heartbreaking not to get out and meet with people the last few weeks with the COVID-19 crisis.”

Smith thanked supporters in his bid for County Prosecutor. He won with 61.31 percent of votes, or 2,811 votes over 1,774 votes for attorney Andrew Wick.

“We’re just trying to get through this crisis with COVID-19 at the Prosecutor’s office,” said Smith. He plans to work on goals for the office.

Recorder Dixie Shinaberry won with 61.60 percent of votes or 2,809 votes over Brandon Strain’s 1751 votes.

“I am very humbled by the support and confidence the voters have honored me with,” Shinaberry said. “I will continue to serve Morrow County with the respect it richly deserves.”

Shinaberry commended residents “for the outstanding job they are doing for supporting each other in these trying times. God bless all of you.”

In other races and issues:

• Kimberly Bood picked up 3,746 votes in the uncontested race for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas.

• Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton, also unopposed, received 4,149 votes.

• Michael Goff picked up 3,855 votes as the unchallenged Morrow County Treasurer.

• Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison ran unopposed and garnered 3,737 votes.

• In the hotly contested Republican race for State Senator representing the 26th District, Bill Reineke downed Melissa Ackison by a margin of 2,862 to 1,551 here. Reineke won district-wide and will face Craig Swartz, the Democrat primary winner.

• The Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1.5 mill levy lost by 439 votes, with 2,983 voting for the levy with 3,422 voting against it.

Nancy Foglesong, superintendent, issued a statement:

“We are disappointed, but want to express to the individuals and families with developmental disabilities that the levy result does not mean our community doesn’t support people with developmental disabilities. We know we are in an unprecedented time.

“While we are confident that the work the county board and all the service providers we financially support do every day is valued by our community, we recognize the need to better inform everyone on the necessity of local tax dollars.”

She added, “The additional levy revenue is desperately needed next year to ensure the county board can continue to fund current supports and begin to address those who will need supports. The COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the challenge of stretching our very limited resources to ensure the health, safety and well-being of community members with developmental disabilities. Our board and leadership staff will evaluate the levy results in conjunction with our forecast and determine our next steps.

“We do want to clearly express our sincere gratitude to those who continue to support people with developmental disabilities and to those wonderful people who made their voice heard in this election during very challenging times.”

• Bennington Township’s two issues for liquor sale of wine and mixed liquor for Hoof Hearted Brewery near Marengo, passed 239-96 and 208-124.

• South Bloomfield Township residents passed a replacement levy for roads, 241-95.

Primary winners will be final once certified by the board of elections on May 8.

Full results can be found here: morrowcountyohio.gov/images/Board_of_Elections/GeneralElectionResults/GEMS_ELECTION_SUMMARY_REPORT_Primary2020.pdf

