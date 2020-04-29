Organizations benefit from Consolidated Cooperative’s charitable initiative

MOUNT GILEAD — The People Fund, the charitable foundation arm of Consolidated Cooperative, recently donated a total of $40,000 to hunger relief efforts in four area counties where the co-op has a significant presence.

Each of the organizations received a $10,000 grant to assist with their efforts in addressing hunger in their community:

• Interchurch Social Services of Knox County.

• Catholic Charities in Mansfield.

• United Way of Delaware County.

• United Way of Morrow County.

Funds awarded to Interchurch, Catholic Charities, and United Way of Morrow County are specifically earmarked for hunger relief initiatives related to COVID-19, while monies awarded to United Way of Delaware County are for more general hunger relief efforts.

Amber Moreland, program administrator for The People Fund, explained that grant decisions are made by the Consolidated Cooperative Foundation board of directors, which is independent of other Consolidated Cooperative boards and is made up of community leaders who volunteer their time to support the foundation and The People Fund.

“Those who reside in our area of Ohio are extremely generous,” said Moreland.

“We are uncomfortable if our neighbors are hungry, and The People Fund is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those who can use some help. The four groups that received funding for hunger relief efforts are trusted organizations whose leaders know well the communities they serve and have the best interests of their residents at heart.”