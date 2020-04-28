Siegfried, Abraham win GOP primary for commissioner

MOUNT GILEAD — Final, unofficial primary election results Tuesday night from the Morrow County Board of Elections.

For seats on the Morrow County Commissioners board, newcomers Timothy R. Siegfried and Tim Abraham won, defeating incumbents Burgess Castle and Warren Davis.

Siegfried led with 2,067 votes; Castle had 1,726 and Vanessa Gingerich 779. He will run against Michael L. Baker, who received 1,108 votes on the Democrat slate, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Abraham received 2,843 votes to Davis’ 1,651. Abraham faces Democrat primary winner Paul G. Hinkle Jr., who got 1,169 votes.

• In the race for Morrow County Prosecutor, Thomas Smith defeated Andrew Wick, 2,811 to 1,774.

• In the County Recorder race, incumbent Dixie Shinaberry topped challenger Brandon Strain, 2,809 votes to 1,751.

• Kimberly Bood picked up 3,746 votes in the uncontested race for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas.

• Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton received 4,149 votes.

• Michael Goff picked up 3,855 votes as the unchallenged Morrow County Treasurer.

• Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison ran unopposed and garnered 3,737 votes.

• In the hotly contested Republican race for State Senator representing the 26th District, Bill Reineke downed Melissa Ackison by a margin of 2,862 to 1,551. District-wide results were not available.

Primary winners will be final once certified by the board of elections on May 8. Winners face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

• The Whetstone Industries levy failed 3,422 to 2,983 in the only countywide issue.

Other issues:

• Bennington Township’s two issues for liquor sale of wine and mixed liquor for Hoof Hearted Brewery near Marengo, passed 239-96 and 208-124.

• South Bloomfield Township residents passed a replacement levy for roads 241-95.

A total of 6,574 voters cast ballots, just under 27 percent of registered voters.

Full results can be found here: morrowcountyohio.gov/images/Board_of_Elections/GeneralElectionResults/GEMS_ELECTION_SUMMARY_REPORT_Primary2020.pdf

