County jail reporting 15 cases of COVID-19

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrow County Health District announced today that there are 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

Of these cases, 7 are laboratory confirmed, and 8 are probable, as defined by the Ohio Department of Health. Probable cases are those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and who have an epidemiological link to a laboratory confirmed case.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrow County Health District have been working closely together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the facility. The agencies have also received technical assistance from the Ohio Department of Health regarding the issue. Isolation and quarantine procedures, as well as other infection control measures, have been implemented according to state and federal guidance.

The cases from the Morrow County Correctional Facility are incorporated into the total case numbers for Morrow County that are released daily from the Morrow County Health District. These numbers will be updated each day.

As is the protocol for communicable disease reporting, no other identifying details regarding these individual cases will be released from either agency.

Our agencies are working as a team to ensure that this issue is resolved in an effective and timely manner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrow County Health District will continue to provide updates as needed, according to a joint news release.

