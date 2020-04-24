Events cancelled, postponed

Trinity United Methodist Church community dinner was cancelled for April 15 due to the coronavirus restrictions. The next dinner will be May 20. The rummage sale also has been postponed.

The ECO Center is postponing its Community Earth Day celebration until Sunday, Sept. 27.

Most government meetings are being held virtually, while some have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

