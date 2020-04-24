Family affair for graduation

A local family with six seniors in the Class of 2020 who were graduating from area high schools on the same day were heartbroken because they would not be able to see them in their caps and gowns. Then an aunt decided to schedule a photo shoot for all of them. This not only provided their grandma and aunts, Jewell Tilley, Jodie Sanders and Rhonda Snyder, with the opportunity to see them in their caps and gowns, but also to capture a record of their memorable 2020 graduations. Shown, from left: Cree Tilley, Bishop Ready High School; Alex McCafferty, Highland High School; Chris Snyder, Canal Winchester High School; Donovan Sanders, Bishop Ready; Jada Van Houten, Grove City High School, Nate Van Houten, Central Crossing High School.

