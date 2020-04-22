AT&T’s 5G network includes Morrow County

AT&T’s 5G network is now live for consumers in 90 additional markets across the country and covers more than 120 million people.

With the April 22 launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 190 markets in the U.S.

The latest 5G markets available this week include Clinton County, Mercer County, Morrow County, Perry County and Steubenville in Ohio, a news release states.

“At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier,” said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations.

“We remain focused on launching AT&T 5G in more markets and to more customers across the country — building on the nation’s best and fastest wireless network — and plan to reach nationwide coverage this summer.”