Events cancelled, postponed

Trinity United Methodist Church community dinner was cancelled for April 15 due to the coronavirus restrictions. The next dinner will be May 20. The rummage sale also has been postponed. New dates will be announced on the church parking lot sign.

The Marionaires Barbershop Chorus scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled.

ECO Center is postponing its Community Earth Day celebration until Sunday, Sept. 27. “We understand the extreme measures that we each need to take to keep ourselves and our families safe during this difficult time. We look forward to celebrating with each of you when the time is more appropriate. Our gracious sponsors and partners have agreed to continue to support this change.”

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

