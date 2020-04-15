Edison receives Blessing Box

EDISON — Village mayor Patti Feustal was enthusiastic about the Blessing Box, a mini-food pantry that was put up in front of the Korner Klippers salon on Boundary Street.

The bright, red box stands out against the tan building and welcomes anyone in need with the words, “Take what you need, and leave what you can.”

The mini-food pantry project is one of six in the county that was set up and originally stocked by Brenda and Brian Skipworth. The other boxes are in Cardington, Fulton, Johnsville, North Bloomfield and Mount Gilead.

“I had the idea for something like this a couple years ago and this seemed like the right time to get started,” said Skipworth.

Skipworth says she got the idea when on a trip to Alaska a couple years ago. There she saw a box set up with books and food.

“I got the idea, but my husband Brian made it happen,” says Skipworth. He did the carpentry for most boxes.

She said that Tim and Andrea Wood also made a box and helped with painting boxes. Skipworth gives credit to the many people in each of the six villages who are keeping the boxes stocked with food.

Food in the box is stocked on the “advice of the county health department.” There is also a disclaimer for those who place food and those who use the food.

Guidelines for the boxes inside the door state:

• Non-perishables only

• All items sealed by manufacturer

• No glass containers

• No medications of any kind

• No home canned food

• No home baked goods

• No expired foods

• Thank you for your cooperation in ensuring this is a safe and valuable resource for the community.

Both Feustal and Skipworth thanked the group “Helping Others in Morrow County.” They said they have been great in bringing publicity for the project to everyone on their Facebook page.

Skipworth recently saw that a couple in the Marengo area set up a boxes there.

“I am proud of our county,” Skipworth said. “Everyone has stepped up to make this happen.”

Contents in the Edison Blessing Box were first stocked by the Skipworths and are being monitored and filled by the community and the group “Helping Others in Morrow County.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/04/web1_IMG_20200415_111530.jpg Contents in the Edison Blessing Box were first stocked by the Skipworths and are being monitored and filled by the community and the group “Helping Others in Morrow County.” Courtesy Photo