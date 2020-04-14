Cardington school board OKs extension for treasurer

CARDINGTON — Meeting by teleconference through Zoom application on Monday, April 13 members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved the extension of its shared services agreement with the Highland School District for School Treasurer.

Jon Mason, who has served in that capacity for five years, was re-hired for the term Aug. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021.

“I was set to finish this year but just like everything else around us, plans change. The discussion with the Highland board started just a couple weeks ago as we began to look ahead to next year. We recognize the coming months are going to be difficult financially for all districts, as the state’s economy, hopefully begins to recover.

“Both boards of education have since got together and discussed continuing the shared services agreement, which will have completed five years this summer,” Mason said.

It has been a win-win for both districts, and with so much unknown, it made good sense to simply continue the relationship.”

Giving his report on the district, he said “the collection of real estate taxes brought the balances up. Everything looks good. The cash flow looks good, but we must pay close attention to how we spend and hope for federal government support.”

In other business:

• The board accepted the resignation of Darla Hardwick, assistant treasurer. Her last day of employment will be June 30, 2020. The board praised her work as assistant treasurer, Mason describing her as a “godsend to this district.”

• Approved was the 2020-2021 school calendar.

• Accepted was the resignation of Tim Plumley, head football coach.

• The contract of head varsity boys basketball coach Nick Withrow was not renewed on a vote of 3-2.

Voting for the non-renewal were board members Sarah Struck, Matt Clinger and Quinn Maceyko. Voting “no” were Pat Clark and Matt Meyers.

• The board granted emergency authority to the superintendent and treasurer and approved a resolution for local diploma seals for graduating seniors.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie said there are 300 to 400 students receiving breakfast and lunch daily. He praised the efforts of the staff pulling this together.

• He said the annual senior prom that was scheduled for April 25 is now tentatively set for July 15.

• Graduation is still scheduled for June 7; alternate date is July 26 at 1:30 p.m. Petrie said he is waiting on word from Gov. DeWine and the Director of Health before final dates are set.

• Additionally, if there is a return to school on May 4, spring sports would resume May 9 with tournaments concluding at the end of June.

• Gift certificates were accepted by the Cardington Elementary staff for morale building projects: $50 from Cardington Chiropractic; $25 each from Mathews Marathon; Subway and LaCabanita; $30 from Tailored Massage Therapy; $50 from Boondocks; 18 gift certificates totaling $360 to Suz-E-Q’s from an anonymous donor; and $15 from Pizza Barn.

• Accepted a donation of $1,244.25 from the Cardington Farm Association to the Cardington FFA for FFA jackets and the spring banquet.