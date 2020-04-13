Gas prices $1 less than a year ago

COLUMBUS — The national gas price average has steadily declined for seven weeks, pushing the average cheaper by 61-cents to $1.86 today. During this timeframe (since late February), U.S. demand for gasoline has decreased 44% to 5 million b/d as gasoline inventories build across the country.

“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper.”

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts – nearly 10 million b/d in May and June.

“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” added Casselano.

At $1.86, today’s national average is 6-cents less than last week, 44-cents cheaper than a month ago and nearly $1 less than a year ago.

Ohio’s current gas price average is $1.46 per gallon. This is $1.24 less than a year ago, 60 cents less than one month ago. The last time the state’s average was this low was in early February, 2016.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases are: Alaska (-19 cents), Idaho (-17 cents), Wisconsin (-13 cents), Iowa (-11 cents), South Dakota (-11 cents), Arkansas (-11 cents), Wyoming (-11 cents), Minnesota (-10 cents), Utah (-10 cents) and Oregon (-9 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Wisconsin ($1.30), Oklahoma ($1.40), Ohio ($1.46), Kentucky ($1.51), Michigan ($1.52), Arkansas ($1.53), Indiana ($1.54), Iowa ($1.55), Mississippi ($1.57) and Missouri ($1.58).

Tips for disinfecting after fill-up

Those looking to take advantage of the low gas prices and fill up their tank, should take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses:

When driving into a gas station, select a pump located at the end to minimize close contact with others filling their tank.

Use disinfecting wipes to wipe down the gas pump, screen and touchpad.

Use gloves, or if you don’t have them, a plastic bag when touching the pump.

After filling-up, use wipes and hand sanitizer to wipe down your hands and credit card.

