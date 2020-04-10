With changing conditions due to the coronavirus, please check before planning to attend.

Events

Trinity United Methodist Church community dinner has been cancelled for April 15 due to the coronavirus restrictions. The next dinner will be May 20.

The Marionaires Barbershop Chorus scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled.

April 20

Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington-Lincoln School, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. Guests are welcome to attend.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

