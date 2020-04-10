NEWS IN BRIEF

Liquor sales approved

Establishments with on-premises liquor permits can sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption under a rule the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed.

Breweries can also sell others’ beer and wine without a food purchase. However, a food purchase is required for the sale of high-proof liquor.

Under the rule, patrons can buy up to two drinks per meal. Beverages must remain closed during transport, and any drink may not contain more than two ounces of liquor per container.

The rule will remain in effect for up to 120 days unless the Liquor Control Commission rescinds it.

Marion CO dies

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started his daily address on Wednesday with some somber news, confirming that a Marion Correctional Institution officer has died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19).

John Dawson tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30. The 55-year-old had underlying health conditions and had been an employee of the Marion Correctional Institution since 1996.

Easier access to telehealth

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order removing a requirement that patients first have a face-to-face first meeting before qualifying for a telehealth appointment.

The order allows residents to access telehealth services from individual counselors, social workers, and marriage and family counselors. Normally, providers must undergo training in providing telehealth services before offering the service.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and in this time of social distancing and stay at home orders, we are trying to ensure that those who need services can access them without leaving their homes,” DeWine said in a news release.

Snowbirds must self-quarantine

“Snowbirds” and Ohioans who spent their winters outside of the Buckeye State must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Ohio in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

“I know that many of our Ohio snowbirds will soon be returning from places like Florida, and we want to make sure that you remain healthy and that those around you remain healthy,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.

The governor’s order excludes truckers, healthcare workers, residents who live on the state border and other workers who are providing essential services.