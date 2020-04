The Cardington-Lincoln board of education will hold its regular April meeting on April 13 at 6 pm.

The meeting will be hosted remotely through the zoom application. The url for the meeting will be posted on the district’s website: www.cardington.k12.oh.us no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.

Public participation will be permitted by submitting comments in writing to Brian Petrie, superintendent (brian.petrie@cardington.k12.oh.us).