Village council meets with safety in mind

MOUNT GILEAD — Village Council met Monday evening in an earlier — and somewhat different — fashion.

Council members started 90 minutes earlier than normal with those in attendance wearing protective masks. Department heads were asked to send in their reports to keep the number at village hall below 10.

Seating was spread out to maintain six-foot social distancing. Two council members, Donna Carver and Chris Sherbourne, joined via telephone.

“We’re trying to set a good example,” Mayor Jamie Brucker said.

Village Administrator Derek Allen said, via his written report, that spending has been decreased.

“Due to the uncertain financial future of the economy, we have drastically curtailed operational spending. This conservative spending approach includes postponing capital projects,” he reported.

Allen said the village has been advised to expect decreased revenues and is “adjusting accordingly.”

Brucker received council approval to sign an emergency declaration making the village eligible for possible federal funding as a result of the crisis.

In other business:

• Village police will try to limit the amount of direct contact with residents while still responding to calls.

• The village hall office will be staffed with one person each, rather than the normal three employees.

• Spring trash collection has been postponed and rescheduled at a later time.

• The storm sewer catch basin at 215 E. Union St. is in the process of being rebuilt by village crews.

• Leaves and limb collection have taken place on properties where piled had been set out. An official limb collection date will be set in the future.

• The valve shutting off the old HPM water main was installed on Westview Drive. This will eliminate two dead-end mains and allow for the water line to loop around.

• Council will not meet again until May 18, voting to cancel the April 20 and May 4 sessions as well as all committee meetings.

