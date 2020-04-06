Hopscotch a favorite outdoor game for Mount Gilead family

MOUNT GILEAD — Seventh grade science teacher Danielle Bault said they got the idea for the special hopscotch game on Pinterest. It takes up most of their driveway on Grant Street and delights the walkers in the neighborhood.

With children home from school during the coronavirus pandemic they were looking for things to do outside. Several children in the area have stopped by to give the game a whirl.

Jackson and Bailey didn’t have any complaints about their long break from the classroom. They’re getting their work done every day under the guidance of their mom.

Danielle said she is connecting every weekday with her seventh-grade science students. she has 60-70 who check in every day for a science project.

Her students conference with Zoom, the free service they can use on a phone, computer or iPad.

“We’ll go on spring break next week,” Danielle said. “One student told me she never thought she’d miss school. She said, ‘Who will I talk to next week?’”

Mount Gilead Middle School science teacher Danielle Bault enjoys the sunshine and hopscotch with her children Jackson and Bailey. Grant Street driveway hosts hopscotch game. Sentinel Photos