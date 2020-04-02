Mount Gilead students’ artwork on display

Mount Gilead Schools are proud to announce that the art work of four students was chosen for The Young People’s Art Exhibition and Youth Art Month Show held at Columbus.

The art pieces created by Jaycie Overmyer, Megan Edwards, Kasandra Webb and Emma McDonald were displayed during the shows held at the Rhodes State Office Tower and the State Teacher’s Retirement Systems Building. The month-long show ended March 23.

This was the 39th year OAEA has hosted these two shows. Students from all nine regions of the state were represented.

In past years, the shows have displayed art by 250 students from around the state. Both shows recognized these young artists on March 2 at the two sites.

Art students in grades K-8 are taught by Maria Miller and Robin Conrad. The art from these two shows can be viewed on the web site Artsonia.com.

Jaycie Overmyer, one of four Mount Gilead art students whose art work was displayed during the recent shows held at Columbus. Shown, from left: Megan Edwards, Emma McDonald and Kassandra Webb, Mount Gilead Art students whose art was chosen for display in two art shows held in Columbus.