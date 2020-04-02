Student misses teacher, school

Zion Winkelfoos, doing a drive-by for his teacher Caleb Duncan (intervention specialist). He is a senior at Highland and he’s missing school, his teachers and buddies terribly. Picture taken by Mr. Duncan from inside his house to be safe. Ohio schools are out until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus.

Courtesy Photo